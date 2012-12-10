Driver 'caused cyclist bus crush death'
A motorist was unable to clearly see a cyclist approaching from behind before he opened his car door, causing him to be crushed by a bus, a court has heard.
Sam Harding, 25, died after crashing into Kenan Aydogdu's car door in Holloway Road, north London, last year.
Mr Aydogdu had had the windows of his car coated with a dark plastic film which reduced visibility in and out of the car to 17%, the Old Bailey heard.
Mr Aydogdu, 32, of Hindhead, Surrey, denies manslaughter.
Mr Harding was cycling in a bus lane with a bus travelling behind him.
'Lost control'
Witnesses on the bus said Mr Aydogdu opened his door directly into the path of the cyclist on 6 August last year.
But Mr Aydogdu told police he thought Mr Harding had lost control of his bicycle.
The judge, Mr Justice Saunders, told jurors to put any views they may have about the behaviour of motorists or cyclists out of their minds.
Bobbie Cheema, prosecuting, said Mr Harding had been due to move in with his girlfriend Rachel on the day he died.
Mr Aydogdu had bought his Audi a month before and had its windows coated with a dark plastic film which reduced visibility in and out of the car to 17%, she said.
He had parked ahead of the cyclist in a lay-by alongside the bus lane, and was about to get out of his car.
'Flung under bus'
Miss Cheema told the jury: "Passengers on the bus saw the defendant open his car door into the path of the cycle.
"Then Sam Harding collided with the door and was flung under the bus behind him.
"He died because the bus drove over him and crushed him to death."
Mr Aydogdu told police he "opened the door a little and looked over his shoulder".
"He claimed the cyclist lost control of his bike and said he was not sure whether he hit the car or bus first," said Miss Cheema.
She said the issue in the case was whether the defendant opened his door a little first to see if it was safe, or opened it fully in one go without checking.
The trial continues.