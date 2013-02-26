Image caption Derek Rose was in a two-year relationship with Tamara Ecclestone, which ended in 2002

A former boyfriend of model Tamara Ecclestone has been jailed for four years for trying to blackmail her.

Derek Rose, 33, who was in a two-year relationship with the daughter of F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, was convicted at Southwark Crown Court.

Rose, of Arlington Road in Camden, north London, tried to blackmail the now 28-year-old for £200,000 in November 2011.

The blackmail arose after she starred in a reality show Billion Dollar Girl.

The trial heard an email was sent to Ms Ecclestone's manager claiming Rose had been offered £200,000 for a news story about their relationship, when in reality no such offer had been made.

In a statement Ms Ecclestone's family lawyer Charlotte Harris said: "Ms Ecclestone was content to waive her anonymity in giving evidence because she strongly believes that all people have a right to be protected from such cynical and vicious behaviour.

"The sentence of four years is welcomed."

'Bitter message'

Sentencing Rose, Judge Andrew Goymer said: "This was an audacious attempt to obtain a large sum of money".

Rose's relationship with Ms Ecclestone had ended acrimoniously years earlier.

Image caption The email claimed Rose had been offered £200,000 for a story on his relationship with Ms Ecclestone

Rose made £10,000 in 2002 from selling the story of their relationship to a newspaper, the jury heard.

Judge Goymer added: "You felt extremely hurt, and within a few days of writing a bitter message, you were selling your story to a tabloid newspaper and that speaks volumes about your true character.

"She came to your attention again in November 2011 when she was the subject of a television series.

"The email that you sent on 16 November in which you threatened to reveal personal details was not the product of a broken heart. All that was long in the past."

Prosecutor William Boyce QC told the jury the email was constructed to intimidate Ms Ecclestone.

The jury failed to reach a verdict on co-defendant Jakir Uddin, 20, of Old Walsall Road, Birmingham, who also denied blackmail.

The prosecution is considering whether to seek a retrial in his case.