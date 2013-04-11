Police warning over Margaret Thatcher funeral crime
Police have promised to "deal with" anyone committing criminal acts during Margaret Thatcher's funeral next week.
A ceremonial funeral, with full military honours, is to be held in London on Wednesday for the former Prime Minister.
On Monday, when Baroness Thatcher died, two women were arrested during a party in London to celebrate her passing.
The Metropolitan Police say they are making resources available to deal with possible disturbances.
A protest is reportedly going being planned for Trafalgar Square to coincide with the funeral procession, which will begin at the Palace of Westminster the culminate at St Paul's Cathedral, where the service will be held.
Cdr Christine Jones revealed the force was working with specialist intelligence units as part of the security operation.
"If you want to come to London to commit crime we will deal with you. But if you want to come to London to exercise your right to protest we will facilitate that in a safe way," she said.
"The fact is, peaceful protest is a democratic right. It's part of life in London, part of life in a democracy.
"But where that translates into crime and criminal activity, or incitement to crime and violence, then clearly there's a need to act and we will do so."
On the day of Lady Thatcher's death, there were small gatherings of people across the UK, notably in London, Glasgow and Bristol, with those taking part claiming to celebrate the occasion.
Westminster
The funeral procession will set out from the Palace of Westminster with Baroness Thatcher's body carried in a hearse for the first part of the journey. The coffin will be trasferred to a gun carriage at the church of St Clement Danes on the Strand.
Baroness Thatcher's body will lie overnight in the Chapel of St Mary Undercroft which is found beneath St Stephen's Hall at the Palace of Westminster.
St Clement Danes
At the RAF Chapel at the church of St Clement Danes on the Strand, Baroness Thatcher's coffin will be borne in procession to St Paul's Cathedral on a gun carriage drawn by six horses of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery.
St Paul's Cathedral
There will be a Guard of Honour outside St Paul's as the coffin is transferred into the Cathedral by service personnel from regiments and ships closely associated with the Falklands campaign.
The ceremony in St Paul's Cathedral will be attended by the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, family and friends of Baroness Thatcher, members of her cabinets and dignitaries from around the world.
Downing Street
The funeral passes Downing Street, which is found on the left of the route along Whitehall.
Baroness Thatcher was resident at Number 10 for more than ten years following her General Election victory in 1979.
Ceremonial procession
Once the procession leaves St Clement Danes, the route to St Paul's along Fleet Street and Ludgate Hill will be lined by more than 700 armed forces personnel from the Royal Navy and Royal Marines, F Company Scots Guards, 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, and the Royal Air Force.