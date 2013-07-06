Play shines light on London's hidden quarter
Neighbouring Soho, Fitzrovia, and Bloomsbury, the area of St Giles is an often over-looked part of central London.
Not surprisingly, and despite being in the heart of the city, St Giles-in-the-Fields Church is often referred to as the "invisible church".
But a new play aims to create more awareness of the medieval landmark.
When the Fallen Sang is a site-specific promenade production being performed within the grounds of the ancient site.
Following the lives of different characters in search of St Giles - Patron Saint of Outcasts - the play will be headlining the new Transcend@St.Giles festival which launches this weekend and was set up to put St Giles firmly on the capital's cultural map.
Director Marie McCarthy said: "There's something about the location that draws people in and everyone it draws in shares some experience of being an outcast."
Outcasts
Founded by Queen Matilda, wife of Henry I, in 1101 as a leper hospital, the church has been witness to significant historical events.
During the 17th century, the first victims of the Great Plague of London were buried in pits in St Giles' graveyard and the parish became synonymous with the plague.
It was also a place where the first freed slaves of London were allowed to worship.
In the 19th century, as the parish became infamous for its slums and poverty-stricken residents, William Hogarth and Charles Dickens sought inspiration for their work in its streets.
"I'm interested in the idea of what it means to be an outcast and how all of us will feel like outcasts at some point during our lives," said the playwright Suzy Almond.
"All great stories are about people who feel like they don't belong but it's only when we really look at each other properly that we're able to connect."
Clothe the naked
The story revolves around two protagonists: a destitute single mother in the 18th century and a man living in the 21st century, plagued by addiction. Although born centuries apart, their sense of alienation is the same.
"Because of the way we cross-fade between the centuries, we hope the audience will not always realise what century we're in and then hopefully understand that things haven't actually changed that much," said Ms Almond.
Scenes are performed in different parts of the church, requiring the audience to explore the historic space as the action unfolds.
The homeless also play a part in the production, working alongside the actors.
Indeed, more than 900 years after it was founded, St Giles continues to be a destination point for the homeless and needy.
The homeless charity St Mungo's is situated nearby in Covent Garden, while the Simon Community run their Soup Kitchen every weekend outside the church.
"We just open the door," said Associate Rector Alan Carr. "That's the most important thing we do.
"We don't actively or directly feed the hungry or clothe the naked but we provide the hospitality and the space to others who can do that work."
Characteristic of London as a whole, the area is a hive of economic activity - the planning bid to transform the Centrepoint tower into luxury flats; the redevelopment of Tottenham Court Road tube station as part of the Crossrail project - alongside hidden levels of deprivation.
"There's some really hard-pressed families around us," he said.
"Most people come into London, they'll go to the theatre, have a drink, get back on the train but they'll have no idea that at the back of the theatre that there's all this going on."