A fire on the 10th floor of a tower block in north-east London has destroyed one flat and damaged two others.

The fire service was called to the 11-storey building in Liston Way, Woodford Green, at about 10:50 BST.

One man was taken to hospital for treatment after inhaling smoke and a woman was treated at the scene.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said about 80 firefighters tackled the blaze. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

LFB added that the fire was brought under control just before 13:00 BST.

Twelve fire engines from Woodford, Walthamstow, Dagenham, Plaistow, Leyton, Leytonstone, Edmonton, Enfield, and Tottenham were involved.