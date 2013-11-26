London cyclist deaths: 150 fined in road safety scheme
Some 150 fixed penalty notices were issued by traffic police officers on Monday as part of measures to raise road safety awareness.
Operation Safeway sees Met Police officers deployed to 166 key junctions during rush hours to warn road users who are breaking road traffic laws.
It comes as six cyclists were killed in 14 days on London's roads.
The force said the fines issued were mainly for using a mobile phone while driving or passing through a red light.
On Monday, there were about 650 officers at 60 sites across London. However, the scheme will see all 2,500 traffic officers take part.
It is due to last until Christmas when it will then be reviewed.
Over the course of the scheme, officers will hand out advice to anyone seen putting themselves or other road users at risk, including pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and other motorists.
The six cyclists who died between 5 and 18 November are: Brian Holt, 62; Francis Golding, 69; Roger William De Klerk, 43; Venera Minakhmetova, 24; a 21-year-old man from St John's Wood and a man believed to be in his 60s.
The names of two of the victims have not yet been officially released by police.
The number of cyclists killed so far in crashes in London this year is the same as the figure for the whole of 2012.