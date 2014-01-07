Ministry of Sound tower block plans approved by mayor
- Published
Plans to build a block of flats near a central London nightclub have been approved by the mayor Boris Johnson.
Developer Oakmayne will build 335 apartments and 65 affordable homes on the Eileen House site in Newington Causeway near the Ministry of Sound.
The nightclub in Elephant and Castle had protested against the building as they feared noise complaints could force the venue to closure.
The developer agreed to alter the block to protect residents from loud music.
Acoustic protection
The mayor gave the project the go-ahead on 19 December after the Oakmayne agreed to alter their design. Details only emerged on Tuesday.
The new 41-storey building will now include acoustic glazing, sealed windows and internal "wintergardens" to address the club's concerns.
Englewood Limited, which worked with developers Oakmayne, said the agreement meant the nightclub remains "fully protected" and that both sides could co-exist in Southwark.
Lohan Presencer, chief executive of Ministry of Sound Group, said he was looking forward to welcoming new neighbours to the area.
The nightclub and the property developer also agreed a "deed of easement", which will allow the Ministry of Sound to continue with their current noise levels without fear of complaints from residents.
Boris Johnson stepped in to adjudicate on the planning application after Southwark Council refused planning permission in 2011.
In his role in making strategic planning decisions for London, the mayor can take over an application and rule on it.
Southwark Council said the plans were refused on the grounds of failing to meet affordable housing needs.
Artists including Judge Jules, Pete Tong, Fatboy Slim, Calvin Harris and Example had supported a campaign to protect the nightclub.
Building work on the development is expected to start later this year, the developer said.