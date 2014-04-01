Man jailed for life for murder of Rio Ferdinand's friend
A man convicted of the murder of an 18-year-old who was a family friend of Manchester United's Rio Ferdinand has been jailed for life.
Rio McFarlane, of Peckham, south London, was shot in the chest in Dragon Road, Peckham, in September 2010.
Leon Pacquette, 25, of Camberwell, south London, was also found guilty of one charge of attempted murder and a possession of a firearm with intent.
Pacquette, who denied all charges, was jailed for a minimum of 35 years.
The Old Bailey jury found him not guilty of a second count of attempted murder, and a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon was allowed to lie on file.
Following the fatal shooting, the footballer issued a video appeal for information. He and the victim had both grown up in the same area.
Det Con Richard Williamson, Trident Gang Crime Command, said: "Rio's murder is a clear example of the disregard gang members hold towards innocent members of the public.
"Rio was neither in a gang nor involved in criminality, but he inadvertently ended up in the crossfire of a petty dispute between rival gangs."