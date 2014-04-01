Hackney deaths: Mother and daughter named
A mother and her toddler daughter who were found dead at a property in Hackney, east London, have been named.
The 45-year-old woman is Valerie Forde and her 23-month-old child is Real-Jahzarah McKoy. Their bodies were found at their home in Oswald Mead on Monday.
Post-mortem examinations will take place over the next two days.
A 53-year-old man found at the property was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. He was later arrested on suspicion of murder.
The man remains in hospital in a stable condition.
