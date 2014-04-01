Hackney deaths: Mother and daughter named

The mother and daughter were found dead in their home in Hackney

A mother and her toddler daughter who were found dead at a property in Hackney, east London, have been named.

The 45-year-old woman is Valerie Forde and her 23-month-old child is Real-Jahzarah McKoy. Their bodies were found at their home in Oswald Mead on Monday.

Post-mortem examinations will take place over the next two days.

A 53-year-old man found at the property was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. He was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

The man remains in hospital in a stable condition.

