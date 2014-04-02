Human body part found in a lake in Dagenham
- Published
A human body part has been found floating in a lake in east London by a member of the public.
Officers were called when an object was found floating in White Hart Lakes, off Chase Road, Dagenham, on Tuesday. They think it could be part of a leg.
The family of Neill Buchel, who went missing from Dagenham on 13 March, have been informed but police said it was "too early" to confirm a link.
A murder inquiry has been launched over 39-year-old Mr Buchel's disappearance.
Det Ch Insp Chris Jones urged local fishermen and anyone else who had used the lakes over recent weeks to report any unusual activity they might have seen.
No contact
Mr Buchel's family reported him missing on 18 March after he disappeared from Braintree Road days before.
Police said Mr Buchel was with a friend in Heath Park, Dagenham, earlier on the day he disappeared when they became involved in an altercation with a group of men.
He then returned with others to a property in Stansgate Road, but since then has made no contact with his friends, family or his estranged partner and two daughters.
Three men, aged 35, 41 and 35, were arrested over the murder investigation but later bailed.