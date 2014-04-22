Model Linah Keza death: David Gikawa denies stab murder
A man has denied murdering a model who was stabbed to death at her east London home.
David Gikawa, 38, of Leyton, pleaded not guilty at the Old Bailey to murdering Linah Keza while she was with her young daughter on 31 July 2013.
Ms Keza, 29, was found with stab wounds to her chest at her flat in Leyton at around 04:30 BST and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mr Gikawa was remanded in custody and the hearing adjourned until Thursday.
Ms Keza was born in Uganda before moving to Rwanda as a teenager and then graduating from the University of Wolverhampton.
