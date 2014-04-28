Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found by a railway line in north London.

The victim, thought be in his 50s, was discovered by officers near Ermine Road in South Tottenham on Sunday night.

He had suffered an head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three men being held are aged 30, 32 and 50. Police are appealing for anyone with information about the death to come forward.