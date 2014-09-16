Woman injured after north London police pursuit
A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after a suspected hit and run involving a stolen car that was being chased by the police in north London.
She was run over by a Ford Focus that was being pursued by the police in Shepherd's Hill, Highgate, on Monday at about 11:45 BST.
The woman, thought to be in her 20s, remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.
Police are appealing for witnesses. No arrests have been made.
A police vehicle in Colindale, north London, tried to stop the car that had been reported lost or stolen.
The car failed to stop and a pursuit commenced.
Upon seeing the woman was hit, the police vehicle stopped and officers assisted her.
She was taken by ambulance to hospital, thought to be suffering from leg and head injuries.
The Ford Focus was later found in the Highgate area.