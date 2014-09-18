Man admits violent burglary attack on lecturer in Wimbledon
- Published
A man has admitted violently attacking a college lecturer during a burglary in south-west London.
Paul Kohler, 55, suffered a fractured eye socket, facial injuries and bruising in the attack at his home in Wimbledon on 11 August.
Pawel Honc, 23, of no fixed abode, admitted grievous bodily harm and aggravated burglary at Kingston Crown Court on Wednesday.
Mr Kohler is a lecturer at London's School of African and Oriental Studies.
Following the attack he underwent surgery for the fractured eye socket.
Two other men, who have also been charged with aggravated burglary and grievous bodily harm, are yet to enter their pleas.
Honc will be sentenced at a later date.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.