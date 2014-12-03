Image caption The wall collapse happened on the site of the former Anchor and Hope pub

A man has died after a wall collapsed on the construction site of a former pub in east London.

The wall came down on the Anchor and Hope pub on Westferry Road on the Isle of Dogs, just before 09:00 GMT.

Police said the man, believed to be in his 30s, died from his injuries.

The London Ambulance Service said: "Sadly, despite extensive efforts to resuscitate the patient, a man was pronounced dead at the scene by the doctor from London's Air Ambulance."

A local resident said the pub was being converted into flats.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and police officers from Tower Hamlets are on scene.