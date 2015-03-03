Homes evacuated after Romford house collapse

Collapsed house in RomfordLondon Fire Brigade
Eight people from neighbouring properties were evacuated after the house collapsed, said the fire brigade

A number of homes were evacuated after a house "completely collapsed" and fractured a gas main.

The two-storey house, at the end of a terrace in Romford, was under construction when it fell, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Watch manager Jason Frisby said no-one was in the house when it collapsed at around 06:20 GMT.

He said if it had happened when builders were working they "may not have been quite so lucky".

London Fire Brigade
The collapse fractured the gas supply and neighbours had to wait around five hours before they could return

Mr Frisby said the building damaged a gas supply main, forcing the evacuation of eight people from neighbouring properties.

They were allowed back into their homes at around 11:10 GMT.

