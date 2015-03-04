Most wanted foreign criminals sought by Met Police
A man who battered his victim to death with a baseball bat is among 17 people wanted by the Met's extradition unit.
The force is appealing for help in finding dangerous criminals who are wanted by authorities across Europe.
They are believed to have links to London but the police do not yet know their whereabouts.
This is the fourth time the extradition unit has held an appeal for criminals. As a result of previous appeals, 20 out of 42 wanted people were arrested.
Those wanted in the latest appeal include:
- Rouf Uddin, 39, wanted by Belgian authorities in connection with the murder of his neighbour Malika Soussi, 32, whose body was found in her flat in Ïxelles, on 30 November 2002. Her throat had been cut. Police said he also goes by the names of Salm Abdus, Abdus Salam, Akhor Addin and Alm Abdu
- Alexandru Cucu, 27, wanted by Romanian authorities for beating a security guard with an iron rod, metal pipe and an axe handle. He has links with the Enfield area
- Janusz Kedziora, also known as Michal Krawczyk, is wanted by Polish authorities for actual bodily harm (ABH), criminal damage, robbery, attempted robbery and burglary. Officers believe the 28-year-old may be living in Newham or Waltham Forest
- Balint Budi, 25, wanted by Romanian authorities in connection with human trafficking. He has previous links to Brent and may still be in the area
- Krzysztof Malkowski, 39, wanted by Polish authorities for grievous bodily harm and is due to serve 19 months imprisonment for attacking a man. He is thought to be in Croydon or Lambeth
- Mantas Jurgsat, 25, wanted by Lithuanian authorities over an assault on a man who was stabbed multiple times. Also known as Marius Mickevicius, he has connections to Barking and Dagenham and Peterborough, Cambridgeshire
- Patryk Kokoryk, 33, wanted by Polish authorities for beating someone with a table leg. He has previous links to Brent, Ealing and Harrow.
- Jan Hiszpanski, 36, wanted by Polish authorities for robbing a man after he was hit on the head and strangled. Intelligence suggests Hiszpanski could be in London although he is known to move frequently, so he is not being linked to a specific borough
- Silviu-Bogdan Bruzlea, 27, is wanted by Romanian authorities to serve a 20-year jail sentence for murdering a man with a baseball bat. Along with others, he repeatedly hit the victim's head and body for 10 minutes. He has links to Hackney and Haringey
- Mariusz Kuliga, 21, wanted by Polish authorities in connection with armed robberies. He has links to Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Essex
- Michal Ochecki, 29, wanted by Polish authorities for robbery and assault. Ochecki, who also goes by the name Tomasz Baniak, is possibly in Croydon or Lambeth
- Roland Ostvalds, 24, wanted by Latvian authorities in connection with rape. He has links to Redbridge, Havering, Newham and Tower Hamlets
- Octavian Medeleanu, 52, wanted by Romanian authorities in connection with people trafficking. He has been linked to Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Haringey
- Tomasz Naumowicz, 33, wanted by Polish authorities to serve five years for the violent rape of a woman. He has links to Hounslow and Richmond
- Tomasz Pieta, 31, wanted by Polish authorities having been convicted of robbery, assaulting a police officer and criminal damage. It is thought he is in west London, although he has links to the Wembley area
- Abri Bucpapaj, 35, wanted by Finnish authorities in connection with allegations of rape, assault and threats to kill against a child and woman. Authorities want to speak to the Albanian national, who is believed to be in Harrow, Barnet or Brent
- Algimantas Ringaila, 34, wanted by Lithuanian authorities in connection with being part of an organised crime group. He has links to the Tower Hamlets area and Luton
Det Sgt Peter Rance, of the Met's extradition unit, said: "We believe these people are dangerous, so taking them out of our communities and putting them before the courts is of paramount importance."
