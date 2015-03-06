Dentist tried to use McDonald's as makeshift surgery
A Romanian dentist who tried to use a McDonald's restaurant as a makeshift surgery has been struck off.
Anca Claudia Macavei suggested fitting a dental bridge in London's Cannon Street branch in February 2012, but her patient refused to be treated there.
Ms Macavei said striking her off for that and other misconduct claims was a "disproportionate sanction."
The High Court has upheld the General Dental Council's decision in July to strike her off for public protection.
Dismissing an appeal, Mrs Justice Patterson said Ms Macavei reacted badly to criticism and offers of help, which showed she had "little insight into her problems".
She said the committee could not be confident that the public would be protected by anything less than her being struck off the dental register.
Ms Macavei moved to the UK in November 2010 and began practising at a surgery in Tavistock, Devon, in April 2011.
She was suspended after dental nurses raised a number of concerns about her record keeping and x-rays.
There were six complaints made about her in a seven-day period and she agreed in May 2011 not to practise in the NHS again.