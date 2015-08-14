Image copyright Reuters Image caption The eastbound Central Line platform at St Paul's can reach temperatures of 30C (86F)

A London Underground platform that can reach temperatures of 30C (86F) has a new cooling system.

The new fan which can reduce the air's temperature by up to seven degrees has started operating on the eastbound Central line platform at St Paul's.

The system pulls air from the street and is cooled by 16 litres of cold water circulating around the pipes every second.

It is hoped the same technology will be used on the Victoria line from 2016.

'Big engineering challenge'

London Underground (LU) said it had been "challenging" to lower the temperature on the Central line as traditional cooling systems were "prohibitively expensive" and the tunnels dated back to 1900.

David Waboso, from LU, said: "We know travelling around London during the summer months can be uncomfortable which is why we are always looking for innovative ways to tackle the temperature.

"Cooling the Tube is a big engineering challenge, but we're making significant steps forward and, by the end of 2016, 40% of the Underground network will be served by air conditioned trains."

As part of a £300m programme LU has created a Cooling Innovation Centre to research the most efficient and environmental ways to cool the Underground by 2025.