Protesters disrupt Suffragette film premiere in Leicester Square
Activists campaigning for greater support for victims of domestic violence have released smoke flares and lain across the red carpet at the premiere of the film Suffragette.
The protesters chanted "cuts kill" and "dead women can't vote".
The red carpet was temporarily blocked but the event at Leicester Square in central London later resumed with some women escorted away by security guards.
The Met Police said it had not been asked to attend.
'Suffragette tactics'
Janelle Brown of Sisters Uncut, the group behind the demonstration, told BBC London: "We came to the Suffragette premiere today because the struggle is definitely not over. Dead women can't vote."
She went on to claim: "Two women each week are killed in Britain because of domestic violence. Austerity reduces women's access to legal aid and support services. The most drastic cuts were to specialist services.
"We're a direct action group and we know that was the tactic the suffragettes used too."
Suffragette tells the story of young East End laundry woman, Maud Watts, played by Carey Mulligan, who becomes an activist fighting to gain women the vote.
Set in 1912-13, it shows how the women in the suffrage movement attacked property and bombed post boxes to make their voices heard.
The cast also includes Helena Bonham Carter and Meryl Streep, who were among the stars attending the gala screening in central London.