Driver faces court over London cyclist death

image copyrightMetropolitan Police
image captionClaire Hitier Abadie was riding a hire bike in the centre of London

A man is due to appear in court over the death of a mother-of-two who was riding a hire bike in central London.

French-born Claire Hitier Abadie, who was 36, died on 19 February at the junction of Victoria Street and Bressenden Place.

Alan Warwick, 61, from Rayleigh, Essex, who was driving a tipper truck at the time, is accused of causing death by careless driving.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 21 October.

Ms Hitier Abadie moved to London in 2014 with her husband after previously living in Grimsby.

