Tower Hamlets activist Andy Erlam to run for London mayor
- Published
Campaigner Andy Erlam, who spearheaded the legal battle to remove former Tower Hamlets mayor Lutfur Rahman, has announced he wants to be London mayor.
Mr Rahman was found guilty of corrupt and illegal practices following a campaign by Mr Erlam and others.
Mr Erlam launched his bid to become London mayor on behalf of the Red Flag Anti-Corruption Party, saying he wanted to "end Met Police corruption".
The Met Police declined to respond to his comments.
Mr Erlam, alongside Angela Moffat and Azmal Hussein, petitioned the Election Court to consider allegations of corruption against the former independent mayor of Tower Hamlets.
After Mr Rahman was convicted of electoral fraud and forced out of office in April, Mr Erlam stood unsuccessfully as the mayor of Tower Hamlets.
Mr Erlam said last week he was still trying to recover legal costs Mr Rahman was ordered to pay to him following that case.
He said in a statement: "London needs honest policing true to the police assignation, which demands equal and fair policing."
He will be up against Conservative Zac Goldsmith, Labour's Sadiq Khan, the Greens' Sian Berry, Lib Dem Caroline Pidgeon, UKIP's Peter Whittle and Respect's George Galloway in the May 2016 election.
Others to enter the race so far include former civil servant Siobhan Benita and housing campaigner Lindsey Garrett.