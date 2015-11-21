Tottenham murder victim named as Pawel Chwalinski
A 35-year-old man whose body was found in north London on Tuesday has been named as Pawel Chwalinski.
The Polish national was pronounced dead at the scene on Park View Road, Tottenham, and a post-mortem found he died as a result of blunt force trauma to his head and neck.
Two men, aged 28 and 44, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
One of the suspects has been bailed and the other remains in custody.
Detectives are appealing for information from anyone who knew Mr Chwalinski.
