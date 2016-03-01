Image copyright PA Image caption The IPCC has investigated allegations of perjury over accounts that police gave to the inquest into Sean Rigg's death

Five police officers could face criminal charges following the death of Sean Rigg while in police custody.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said it had passed evidence to prosecutors to decide if the case should come to court.

Mr Rigg, who suffered from schizophrenia, died at Brixton police station in 2008.

In 2012 an inquest jury found that police used "unsuitable" force after arresting Mr Rigg.

The musician had been held down for eight minutes in the "prone position" following his arrest in Balham for attacking passers-by and officers.

He was taken to Brixton police station, where it was decided he should be kept in a police van for 11 minutes, until the custody area had been cleared.

Battled 'every step of the way'

Mr Rigg was found to be unwell when he was taken into the building and later died from a heart attack.

The IPCC police watchdog has investigated the actions of five police officers on the day Mr Rigg died, along with allegations of perjury.

Sgt Paul White is due to face trial in September accused of lying to the inquest.

It is alleged that he falsely claimed to have visited Mr Rigg to check on his health between 19:55 GMT and 20:03, while he was in the police van.

IPCC's deputy chair Sarah Green said: "Having reviewed the evidence and the final report I have decided to refer this investigation to the CPS to determine whether any criminal charges should be laid."

Mr Rigg's sister Marcia Rigg-Samuel has called for the five officers under investigation to be suspended while criminal charges are considered.

She said she had battled "every step of the way" to find out what happened to her brother and to "hold the officers involved to account for their conduct".

Scotland Yard said a sergeant and a police constable are suspended, while another three constables are on restricted duties.