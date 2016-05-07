Image copyright Getty Images

The votes have been counted and Labour's Sadiq Khan is London's new mayor. But what is on his "to do" list when he arrives at City Hall?

Mr Khan called the election a "referendum on housing", pledging to ensure 50% of all new homes are affordable and to introduce a "London living rent". All eyes will be on him to see whether he can put those warm words into action.

In the early part of his campaign he spoke about increasing house-building to 80,000 a year. His manifesto did not include a specific target and he has said it is better not to get "obsessed" with numbers.

But he agrees with a 2015 report by the mayor's office which says house-building needs to reach 50,000 a year in the capital. With an average of only 19,571 homes per year built under Ken Livingstone and 18,364 per year under Boris Johnson, he'll need to get the diggers rolling right away.

Following terrorist attacks in Brussels and Paris, the mayor faces renewed scrutiny over his ability to keep the capital safe, and Mr Khan is likely to face pressure to make good on his vow to set up an "urgent review" of the emergency services' ability to respond to major incidents.

Image copyright AP Image caption A four-year fare freeze was one of Mr Khan's most distinctive promises on the campaign trail

Other early challenges for the new mayor include:

Heathrow: Mr Khan opposes airport expansion at Heathrow and, with the government due to respond to the Davies report before summer recess, his handling of the announcement will be a test of how he stands up to Westminster.

Mr Khan opposes airport expansion at Heathrow and, with the government due to respond to the Davies report before summer recess, his handling of the announcement will be a test of how he stands up to Westminster. Fares freeze: Critics are sceptical as to whether he can deliver his promised freeze in Transport for London fares for four years - and we should find out in December if he will stick to his word.

Critics are sceptical as to whether he can deliver his promised freeze in Transport for London fares for four years - and we should find out in December if he will stick to his word. Night Tube: The plan for 24-hour Tube services foundered last year after a dispute between London Underground and unions over pay and conditions for drivers. Mr Khan says he is keen to get it "up and running".

The plan for 24-hour Tube services foundered last year after a dispute between London Underground and unions over pay and conditions for drivers. Mr Khan says he is keen to get it "up and running". Garden Bridge: the new mayor has also said he will press ahead with plans for a Garden Bridge linking Temple and the South Bank, and it will be interesting to see how he manages concerns over the procurement process.

