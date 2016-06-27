Image copyright EPA Image caption Brexit is on the mind of many spectators at the All England Tennis Club

Even by British standards, the queue to get into the All England Tennis Club is an impressive thing to see.

Each year this part of south-west London becomes a very neat campsite as lines of tents emerge in carefully arranged sections, put up by people happy to sit and wait in the hope of catching a glimpse of their favourite tennis stars.

Yet the Wimbledon queue is a very multicultural place, with thousands of people travelling from across the world and waiting together to enter the championship grounds.

So in this melting point of international opinion, what are the thoughts of the people in the queue about Britain's decision to leave the EU?

'Deeply depressed'

Wearing a hat lined with the EU's gold stars, it's no surprise what Dave Treanor thinks about Brexit.

"I think it's an utter disaster. I've been deeply depressed ever since", the south-west Londoner said.

He believes the Leave campaign's arguments were "a con" but accuses the Remain campaign of being "very poorly managed".

"All they were saying is we could control immigration. They're not going to control immigration because immigration is all to do with economic growth.

"No economic growth, no immigration - it's as simple as that," he said

'Staying calm'

Rebecca Adams arrived from Virginia at the end of last week on the day the vote was announced. "A moment in history," she calls it.

She revealed she was "surprised" by the decision to leave the EU and had seen "a lot of disharmony" since.

"Whenever you go through some major change like this I think everybody is extremely concerned for a while," she said

However, she believes the British spirit will pull things through.

"The Brits are so good at staying calm and carrying on. I think we all hope that this will be the way."

'Opportunity'

"I am pretty much heartbroken about the whole thing," Sarah Yong from Earlsfield said.

She believes the referendum has been very damaging for the country's position in the world.

"It moves us away from being a welcoming, outward-looking, forward-thinking, internationalist, and leading country.

"I usually say I'm really proud to be British but I don't feel like I can say that now," she said.

But her partner James Carey has another opinion.

He may have voted to remain but he thinks Britain will "come out stronger".

"I'm just disillusioned with the system. I think the system in Europe is not working and the system in the UK is not working," the Clapham-based engineer said.

"From risk there is opportunity and I think there should be opportunity, but we need our politicians to actually step up."

'More control'

Monica McNulty, who has travelled over from California, thinks Brexit is "a good thing", even though she admits she is "an immigrant myself".

She believes leaving the EU will allow Britain some much needed "control" of its borders because "it's becoming dangerous now".

"Before you can open up your own home to someone else, you need to make sure it's safe for the people who are already here."

She waits in the queue next to Roland Varga who is from Hungary. His thoughts are very different.

"I think it's a horrible thing for the English people", he said.

He believes Britain will find it very tough to get a good deal from the rest of Europe when it leaves the union.

"The leaders of Germany and France will give you very strict rules for the European markets and this is the biggest problem for you", he said.