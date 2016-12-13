Image copyright PA Image caption Prince Harry has confirmed he is dating the American TV actress

Prince Harry has reportedly been spotted buying a Christmas tree with his girlfriend Meghan Markle at a stall in a London park.

The couple apparently bought a 6ft Nordmann Fir at the Pine and Needles store in Battersea Park on Monday.

According to staff at the store, they looked very happy together and walked off holding hands - with the prince carrying the £65 tree on his shoulder.

Prince Harry confirmed last month they were dating and urged press restraint.

Store manager John Wilkie said Ms Markle, an actress, spoke with server Zaqia Crawford - a fellow American - about missing food from home.

"They came in to buy a tree, they were looking at trees and I went over to help them pick the tree," said Ms Crawford.

"They knew exactly which tree they wanted - it wasn't exactly a long process. They were really friendly, really nice... I didn't know it was them at all."

The prince was recognised by staff members Ollie Wilkinson and Cian Llewellyn, who offered the couple some mistletoe.

Image copyright Pines and Needles Image caption The couple were spotted by Ollie Wilkinson (left) and Cian Llewellyn (centre)

Mr Wilkinson said: " I said 'would you like this mistletoe' and she (Meghan) said 'yes that would be great.'

"He then squeezed one of the berries on it and was like 'I find this stuff weird' and then she was like 'oh, I really like it'.

"Then he walked off with the tree on his shoulder, holding her hand, and she was holding in her other hand a bunch of mistletoe."

Pines and Needles has been running for 20 years, having been launched by two brothers who cut the trees down from family land in Perthshire.

They have supplied trees to a host of celebrities including Mick Jagger, Noel Gallagher and Madonna. Singer Adele also visits the Battersea store with her son to buy her Christmas tree.

Mr Wilkie said: "We're very, very, proud to be able to serve a member of the Royal Family,"

Kensington Palace said it would not comment on the matter.