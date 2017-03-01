Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jeremy Vine filmed the argument on his helmet camera and posted it online

A driver filmed screaming obscenities at BBC presenter Jeremy Vine as he cycled on a narrow road in west London is to appeal against her conviction.

Shanique Syrena Pearson, 22 of Vauxhall, threatened Mr Vine and made a gun sign at him during the row in Kensington on 26 August 2016.

She was convicted of driving without reasonable consideration for other road users and using abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Her appeal will be heard on 18 April.

Pearson, who has a number of previous convictions including assaults and theft, had been warned she could be jailed as she was subject to a suspended sentence when the argument happened.

She has admitted driving an unlicensed vehicle.

The mother-of-one was to be sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court but the hearing was postponed pending her appeal.