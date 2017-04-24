Image caption Flowers have been left near to where the teenager was attacked

A 17-year-old has been stabbed to death in south London.

Witnesses said they heard "screams" when the victim was attacked in Ingrave Street, Battersea at about 01:25 BST on Sunday.

He was taken by paramedics to a south London hospital at about 02:50 but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Scotland Yard said the teenager's next of kin have been informed. No arrests have been made.

Emmanuel Eggy, who lives nearby, told the BBC he heard "a large scream" and when he looked out of the window he saw "a couple of guys" running from the scene.

Image caption The 17 year old is the eighth teenager to be stabbed to death in the capital in 2017

Another resident, Farouk Laatabi, said the murder had left him "afraid for my family".

"I feel sorry for the parents, what they're going through right now", he said.

The 17 year old is the eighth teenager to be stabbed to death in London in 2017.

It comes as knife crime in the capital increased by 24% with 12,074 recorded offences from 2016 to 2017, according to the latest figures.

New Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said the figures "worry" her, and that tackling violent crime would be a priority.