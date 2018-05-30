London attack: What happened

Eight people were killed in central London when three attackers drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and launched a knife attack in Borough Market on Saturday, 3 June 2017.

The attackers were shot dead by officers, who arrived on the scene of the attack within eight minutes. Here is what we know happened.

What happened?

At 21:58 BST, a van with the three attackers inside drove on to London Bridge from the north side of the river. It crossed over, before returning in the opposite direction six minutes later.

When it reached the northern end of the bridge, police said it made a U-turn and mounted the pavement. It then crossed the bridge again, running over pedestrians, including three of the people who died.

Xavier Thomas, walking with his girlfriend, was hit by the van, the force apparently knocking him into the river. His body was later found downstream.

BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was on the bridge at the time of the attack, said the van was "probably travelling at about 50 miles an hour".

"He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people," she said.

After crossing the bridge, the van crashed near the Barrowboy and Banker pub. Three men got out, armed with 12in (30cm) pink ceramic knives tied to their wrists, and ran towards Borough Market, slashing and stabbing people in their path.

Ambulances were called at 22:07 with police alerted at 22:08. Meanwhile, as the attackers moved through Borough Market, some people tried to fight them off by throwing crates, chairs and glasses.

One witness to the attack, Gerard Vowls, told the BBC: "They were running up shouting, 'This is for Allah'. They stabbed this girl maybe 10 times, 15 times."

Image caption The exact route taken by the attackers is not clear but these are some of the locations where they are reported to have stabbed people

Police arriving on the scene started to evacuate the area or make sure nearby pubs were locked down to stop the men getting in. Four police officers were hurt.

A British Transport Police officer was seriously injured when he confronted the attackers outside London Bridge station armed only with his baton.

An off-duty Metropolitan Police officer was also seriously injured having rugby-tackled one of the attackers.

The three men were seen attacking a man outside The Wheatsheaf pub on Stoney Street when armed police arrived at 22:16. They shot and killed all three men, who were wearing what turned out to be fake bomb vests.

The deputy chairwoman of the Independent Police Complaints Commission, Sarah Green, confirmed that 46 shots had been fired by eight police officers - three officers from City of London Police and five from the Metropolitan Police.

Image caption CCTV footage later emerged showing armed police shooting dead the three men who carried out the London Bridge and Borough Market attacks

A member of the public was also shot during the operation and was taken to hospital.

London Ambulance Service took more than 100 emergency calls about the incident.

The so-called Islamic State group later said it was behind the attack.

The victims

Eight people were killed in the attack.

They were named as 30-year-old Canadian national Chrissy Archibald, Australian Kirsty Boden, 28, Australian Sara Zelenak, 21, James McMullan, 32, from Hackney, London, French nationals 26-year-old Alexandre Pigeard, Xavier Thomas, 45, and chef Sebastien Belanger, 36, and Spanish national Ignacio Echeverria, 39.

Image caption Clockwise from top left: Chrissy Archibald, Sebastien Belanger, Kirsty Boden, Ignacio Echeverria, Sara Zelenak, Xavier Thomas, Alexandre Pigeard, James McMullan

Forty-eight people were injured.

The attackers

Image caption Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba carried out the London Bridge attacks

The three attackers shot by police in Borough Market were later named:

Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, a British citizen born in Pakistan

Rachid Redouane, 30, who had claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan

Youssef Zaghba, 22, a Moroccan-Italian man

Butt and Redouane - who also used the name Rachid Elkhdar - lived in Barking, east London, and Zaghba was from east London.

A pre-inquest hearing at the Old Bailey in February 2018 was told all three men had steroids in their systems when they died.

Toxicology reports submitted to the court said the levels of the steroid in their systems were "above the acceptable physiological range" and that the substance had been taken "recently prior to death… in a period ranging from several hours to days".

An expert witness will be asked to write a report on the implication of the findings which will be presented to the inquest into the attackers' deaths early in January 2019.

A separate inquest into the deaths of the victims will also be held in early 2019.