Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Police said they would like to speak to John Tomlin in connection with the attack

Police have released an image of a man they want to talk to in connection with an acid attack in east London.

Two people were left with "life-changing" injuries when a corrosive substance was thrown on to them through their car windows.

Cousins Resham Khan and Jameel Muhktar had been celebrating Ms Khan's 21st birthday before the attack.

John Tomlin, 24, is described as white, 6ft tall, of stocky build and with short fair hair.

He is known to frequent the Canning Town area.

Image copyright Resham Khan Image caption Resham Khan has been left with damage to her left eye

Image copyright Resham Khan Image caption She had just returned from a year abroad as part of her business management degree at Manchester Metropolitan University

Ms Khan, a student at Manchester Metropolitan University, and Mr Muhktar suffered severe burns to the face and body in the attack on 21 June.

"Within seconds, my cousin started screaming. Her eyes were blistered, her face started melting. My face started melting", Mr Muhktar said.

According to police, they had stopped at traffic lights when the man approached them and threw the toxic substance at Ms Khan through the window.

Image caption Jameel Muhktar had to be temporarily placed in an induced coma to treat his injuries

The attacker then circled around the car and threw more of the acid at Mr Muhktar, before eventually fleeing the scene.

Mr Muhktar, 37, had to be temporarily placed in an induced coma to treat his injuries.

"I'm in a really bad way. I'm going to be scarred for life. I can't walk properly, I can't hear properly, I can't sleep", he said.

Police said there was no current information to suggest the attack was racially or religiously motivated.