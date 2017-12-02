Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mobile phone footage shows the scene after the crash

Five men were hit by a car after an "altercation" between two groups of people in the early hours, police have said.

Occupants of the vehicle argued with a number of people in Stockwell Road, Brixton, shortly before several pedestrians were hit, the Met said.

The injured men, aged between 23 and 42 years, were taken to hospital.

None were in a critical condition, Scotland Yard said, as it appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The crash is not being treated as terror-related.

Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency Services were called to Stockwell Road at about 03:00 BST, police said

Videos released on social media show the aftermath of the incident.

An abandoned Volkswagen Golf was found near the scene, and a number of occupants made off on foot, police said.

Image copyright TfL Image caption The car remained at the scene on Saturday morning

Emergency services were called to Stockwell Road, near the junction of Sidney Road, at 03:00 BST.

No arrests have been made and Stockwell Road remains closed between Brixton and Stockwell.