Image caption Seventy-one people were killed in the blaze

Survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire will have the final say about what happens to the west London site, the government has confirmed.

The Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government said the local community will lead the decision-making about any changes to the area.

Suggestions for the site include turning it into a memorial for the victims and changing the name of nearby Latimer Road Tube Station.

Seventy-one people died in the blaze.

On Wednesday it was announced 74-year-old Maria Del Pilar Burton, who had been in hospital since she was rescued from the 19th floor, has also died.

A set of written principles about what happens to the site have been agreed between the government, Kensington and Chelsea Council and the survivors.

The guidelines state that those who were affected by the disaster will be "given a veto on all future decisions, equivalent to a 50% representative vote".

As well as plans for tributes, survivors would be able to block any plans to redevelop Grenfell for new housing.

Image caption The name of Latimer Road Station could be changed to pay tribute to the victims

The chair of survivors' group Grenfell United Shahin Sadafi said the future of the site had "been a major source of anxiety... because it is the final resting place of the loved ones we lost".

"We hope working together to create a fitting memorial will be part of a healing process for everyone affected," he added.

A spokesperson for the mayor of London said "early discussions" had been held about the possibility of changing the name of Latimer Road Station.

However, they added that a consultation would have to be held with the final decision being made by the community.