Image copyright Google Image caption Police found the body of a 50-year-old man with stabinjuries at a residential property on Tooting High Street

A man has been found stabbed to death in a flat in south London.

The 50-year-old victim, who has not been formally identified, was found inside a home on Tooting High Street, Wandsworth, on Monday, police said.

Officers, who discovered the body at about 14:45 BST, were responding to concerns for the welfare of a resident.

A murder investigation has been launched. No arrests have been made, and inquiries continue, Scotland Yard said.