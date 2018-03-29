Image copyright PA Image caption The court heard Sophie Lionnet's body showed signs of "significant violence"

A mother accused of murdering her French nanny "screamed like a mad woman" when she tried to leave the family, a court heard.

Sabrina Kouider, 35, is accused of murdering Sophie Lionnet, 21, whose charred remains were found in Ms Koudier's south-west London garden.

Neighbour Nicole Vatonavimlakul, told the Old Bailey she had seen Ms Kouider become violent towards Ms Lionnet.

Ms Koudier and her partner Ouissem Medouni, of Southfields, deny murder.

Image caption Sophie Lionnet's body was found after neighbours raised concerns about a fire in a back garden

They are also accused of torturing and killing Ms Lionnet at their home in Southfields.

Giving evidence Ms Vatonavimlakul, said she had to stop Ms Kouider from attacking Ms Lionnet, during a visit at the accused's home.

She told jurors: "I saw Sophie on the floor. I stepped between Sophie and Sabrina to hold her back from attacking Sophie.

"Just as she was about to kick her, I stopped her. She grabbed a chair and I had to take the chair from her before she did any damage."

Image caption Ouissem Medouni and Sabrina Kouider deny murder

In August last year she took Ms Lionnet into her home and told Ms Kouider she was taking the nanny back to France.

But Ms Kouider turned up on the doorstep, Ms Vatonavimlakul said.

"She was screaming like a mad woman. Sabrina stormed into my house. She pushed the door open and shouted at Sophie in French and told her to get her stuff and get out of my house."

Ms Vatonavimlakul admitted she had not called the police because she was trying to "make sure [Ms Lionnet] got home".

Cross examining, Icah Peart QC suggested she never saw any marks on Miss Lionnet's body.

The witness replied: "No. She always wore turtle necks, long sleeves."

Ms Kouider and Mr Medouni have admitted perverting the course of justice by attempting to burn Ms Lionnet's body, but deny murder.

The trial continues.