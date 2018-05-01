Image copyright Yui Mok/PA Wire Image caption Davide Buccheri harassed a colleague at the investment management firm M&G

A City worker who posted fake photos of his colleague on porn websites after she refused to give him her number has been jailed.

Davide Buccheri, 25, made a gallery between 2016 and 2017 while working at the investment management firm M&G.

Buccheri then told the woman's bosses about the photos to discredit her.

At Westminster Magistrates' Court, he was jailed for 16 weeks and was ordered to pay the victim £5,000 compensation after being convicted of harassment.

Buccheri, originally from Bologna, Italy, was also fined £930 for the cost of the trial.

District Judge Richard Blake said Buccheri's victim would live "forevermore" in fear of people she knew finding the photos on "ghastly" websites.

"I was sure that you, having been spurned by her in a very professional and gentle and understanding way, set about on a course of revenge against her," he said.

"This is a 21st Century sort of revenge in that you invoked the powers of the internet and social media."

Buccheri was dismissed from M&G for gross misconduct after an internal investigation in August 2017.

A spokesperson said M&G does not tolerate harassment and is continuing to support its employees affected by Buccheri's behaviour.