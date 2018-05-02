Image copyright PA Image caption Officers were called to Cumberland Road, outside Queensbury Tube station, at about 21:00 BST on Tuesday

A man has died and another man has been injured in a shooting in north-west London.

The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was found with serious injuries outside Queensbury Tube station just after 21:00 BST on Tuesday and died at the scene.

The other man, in his 20s, is in hospital in a stable condition suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said they were investigating the death as murder.

Scotland Yard said officers were called to Cumberland Road in Edgware, where they found the two men.

A crime scene remains in place in Cumberland Road and Essoldo Way, where police say the attacks are believed to have taken place.

No arrests have been made and officers are informing the victim's next-of-kin.

Image copyright @keval_91 Image caption A crime scene is in place on Cumberland Road and Essoldo Way in Edgware

Image copyright PA Image caption No arrests have been made and officers are informing the victim's next-of-kin

The MP for Brent North, Barry Gardiner, told the BBC he understands the victims shot on Tuesday night were not from the area.

He also said there is an armed guard protecting the man in hospital who survived the shooting.

Mr Gardiner added that the "horrific" shooting was not thought to be connected to gang violence.

Det Insp Justin Howick, of the Metropolitan Police, said: "Detectives are busy at the scene and working to build a clear picture of the circumstances of this fatal attack.

"I would like to appeal to anyone with information to contact police at the earliest opportunity."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he had been in touch with the Met Commissioner Cressida Dick about the murder.

He added: "We're doing everything possible with resources available to tackle violent crime."

At the scene: Greg McKenzie, BBC London

I've been speaking to witnesses at the police cordon opposite the Tube station.

One woman, who was very distressed and didn't want to be identified, said she heard four bangs.

At first she thought the noise was fireworks but then she realised it was gunshots.

She said she saw two boys running away.

She then saw the victim lying on the ground, being treated by emergency services.

Other residents were told to stay indoors last night as police closed off the area.

They told me they were worried by the killing but didn't feel like this is normally a dangerous area.

Image copyright PA Image caption A man in his 30s was found outside the station with serious injuries

Officers are examining CCTV footage in the area.

Formal identification and post-mortem tests will take place in due course, the force said.

The shooting is the 60th murder this year currently being investigated by London police.

The Met has accepted an indefinite loan of murder detectives from the City of London Police to help cope with the spike in cases.