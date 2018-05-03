Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ten people were hurt after a bonfire exploded at a Jewish festival

Ten people suffered minor injuries when a bonfire exploded at a Jewish festival in London, police say.

Hatzola, a volunteer emergency medical service, said it provided a "mega response team" at the event in Stamford Hill.

Jewish news website The Yeshiva World said a bonfire exploded when it was lit.

The Metropolitan Police said there had been no reports of serious injuries or any criminal allegations.

It is unclear what caused the blast, although there are reports fuel was poured on the fire while others say at least one mobile phone was put into the fire.

The Yeshiva World website reported "shrieks and panic" after the explosion, said to have happened as a bonfire was lit to celebrate the Lag B'Omer Jewish holiday.

Some of the people treated for injuries reportedly suffered burns to their faces

London Fire Brigade said it had responded to several bonfires throughout the night.