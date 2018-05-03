Image copyright @StefanOSutter Image caption The crash happened on Exhibition Road outside London's Natural History Museum

A private hire taxi driver is due in court to face multiple charges following a crash outside London's Natural History Museum.

Eleven people suffered non-life threatening injuries in the collision, involving a Black Toyota Prius, in South Kensington 7 October.

Juma Ali Omar, 43, of Barking was charged with dangerous driving on 6 April.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Omar has also been charged with possessing identity documents with intent, using a motor vehicle without third party insurance and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.