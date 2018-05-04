Image copyright PA Image caption Manish Shah is accused of sexually assaulting 19 female patients

A doctor from east London has pleaded not guilty to 76 sexual offences.

Manish Shah, 48, from Romford, is accused of assaulting 19 female patients at a medical practice in Havering.

At the Old Bailey, the family planning specialist denied 44 counts of assault by penetration and 32 counts of sexual assault at a preliminary hearing.

He is alleged to have committed the offences between June 2009 and July 2013.

His next court hearing is listed for 28 June while his trial, which is estimated to last three months, is scheduled to begin on 24 September.