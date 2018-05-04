Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jonathan King is accused of assaulting teenage boys

Former DJ and music producer Jonathan King has denied a series of sexual abuse offences against 12 teenage boys.

The 73-year-old, of Bayswater, west London, is accused of assaulting the boys, aged between 14 and 17, between 1970 and 1988.

Mr King, appearing at Southwark Crown Court under his birth name of Kenneth George King, pleaded not guilty to each of the 18 counts.

He was released on bail to appear again on 11 June.