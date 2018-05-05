London

Van thief crashes then 'jumps' in River Thames during escape

  • 5 May 2018
London Bridge police incident Image copyright Ellie Cambridge / The Sun
Image caption Police were called to reports of a stolen van heading towards London Bridge at 08:00 BST

The driver of a stolen van ploughed into a number of vehicles, including a bus, abandoned the van and fell into the River Thames, police say.

The man made off on foot after crashing the van, "blew a kiss" to the people on London Bridge and then "jumped" into the river.

The driver was treated at the scene and taken to hospital after the incident which happened at about 08:00 BST.

He was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Syam Kumar, who was travelling to London Bridge station on the number 47 bus, said police arrived at the scene "within minutes".

He said: "We were at the London bridge bus stop and a man got out of a van, and went to the ledge.

"He turned around and blew a kiss to the people on the bridge and then jumped off."

The Metropolitan Police's marine policing unit, the Coastguard and paramedics attended the incident.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites