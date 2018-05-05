Image copyright Ellie Cambridge / The Sun Image caption Police were called to reports of a stolen van heading towards London Bridge at 08:00 BST

The driver of a stolen van ploughed into a number of vehicles, including a bus, abandoned the van and fell into the River Thames, police say.

The man made off on foot after crashing the van, "blew a kiss" to the people on London Bridge and then "jumped" into the river.

The driver was treated at the scene and taken to hospital after the incident which happened at about 08:00 BST.

He was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Syam Kumar, who was travelling to London Bridge station on the number 47 bus, said police arrived at the scene "within minutes".

He said: "We were at the London bridge bus stop and a man got out of a van, and went to the ledge.

"He turned around and blew a kiss to the people on the bridge and then jumped off."

The Metropolitan Police's marine policing unit, the Coastguard and paramedics attended the incident.