Image copyright Family handout Image caption Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton was "trying to make a difference" by learning to work with children, his mother said

A 17-year-old boy shot dead in London "had so much potential" and "was a good boy", his mother has said.

Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton was found in Warham Street, Southwark, after a reported shooting in nearby Cooks Road on Saturday evening.

He was hit while playing football with friends and died at the scene shortly before 19:00 BST. No arrests have been made as part of the murder probe.

His mother, Pretana Morgan, said she "couldn't have asked for a better son".

'Really bubbly'

She told reporters on the Brandon Estate he was an aspiring architect who was "trying to make a difference" by learning to work with children.

"My son was a very handsome boy. He's got so much potential," said Ms Morgan, who is originally from Jamaica and also has a six-year-old daughter.

"My son's a good boy."

Image copyright PA Image caption Pretana Morgan has been paying tribute to her son

The teenager's godmother, Lacey Main, also paid tribute, describing him as a talented rapper.

"Any loss of life is a loss. It doesn't matter where they come from. It doesn't matter what religion, what culture, what skin colour... a life is a life," she said.

Abigael Adeoye, 17, who lived in the same building as Rhyhiem, said they were best friends and she had known him since primary school.

"I was with him everyday. He was really bubbly.

"He used to message me every day and say 'Abigael come and see me'. I should have told him to stay at home yesterday."

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption A forensic blue tent has been put up by the police cordon in Warham Street

Witnesses told the BBC a number of shots were fired around the street including one that missed a woman and went through a window.

Police tape surrounds much of the area around Aberfeldy House and the Met's homicide team is appealing for witnesses.

Borough commander Simon Messinger said the violence had "rightly caused concern" and the "fast-paced" investigation was "progressing all the time".

He said additional officers would be on patrol for the rest of the weekend, supported by armed response officers on motorcycles, dog units and air support.

Image copyright PA Image caption A police team is searching the scene outside Aberfeldy House in Camberwell New Road

More than 60 people have been killed in the capital this year - about half were the result of stabbings.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said his thoughts go out to the "loved ones of the teenager who was tragically killed".

In a separate incident, two boys aged 12 and 15 were shot in Wealdstone north-west London and taken to hospital.

On Friday, in another unrelated matter, a cyclist was shot at in Blenheim Grove in Peckham. Three men then made off on two mopeds.