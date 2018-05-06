Image copyright PA Image caption The two boys were shot on Wealdstone High Street

Two boys aged 13 and 15 have been shot in north-west London.

The 15-year-old was found wounded in Wealdstone High Street at about 13:15 BST.

Minutes later paramedics alerted police officers to the 13-year-old, who had also been shot on the same road. They are both in hospital.

The shootings come after Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton, 17, was shot dead in the street in Southwark on Saturday evening while playing football.

His mother Pretana Morgan said he "had so much potential" and added that she "couldn't have asked for a better son".

Image copyright PA Image caption A jacket lies on the pavement at the junction of Palmerston Road and Wealdstone High Street

Palmerston Road, just off Wealdstone High Street, was blocked off with police tape and manned by uniformed officers on Sunday evening.

The Met Police said the younger victim had suffered a shotgun pellet wound to the head.

The 15-year-old also suffered a head injury but neither was thought to be in a life-threatening condition, the force added.

A shopkeeper said the 13-year-old was "lucky to be alive" and they believed a bullet had grazed the back of his head.

"He was holding his head down. I could not see his face but could see his white T-shirt was proper covered in blood," he added.

In a separate attack, a 22-year-old suffered non life-threatening wounds in a shooting in New Cross Road, Lewisham, at about 18:30.

There have been no arrests in any of the cases.