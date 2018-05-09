Image copyright SGN Image caption SGN says thousands of litres of water have been pumped out of the affected areas

Hundreds of homes in Sidcup have been left without gas for days after a burst water pipe flooded a major gas main.

SGN says it is overseeing a "huge engineering effort" to restore gas to the area.

Over the bank holiday weekend engineers had to turn off the gas supply to nearly 2,000 homes.

But, despite having already pumped out 170,000 litres of water, it could "still be a number of days" before the majority of homes have their gas back.

SGN said the water from the burst pipe had gone "beyond" its pipes and into some properties.

Although gas has been restored to "more than 230 properties" according to SGN dozens of streets remain affected.

"We are finding more properties where the water has travelled beyond our pipes and through the gas meter", SGN said.

Thames Water engineers are on site supporting residents with damaged appliances.

The streets have been divided into four zones in order to help engineers "speed up the process" of restoring the gas.

One resident, Ian Pay, has described the ordeal as a "nightmare".

He said: "This is now the fourth day, and the latest update is not particularly optimistic about the issue being fixed anytime soon.

"Although SGN have been good at keeping us updated, to be without gas and hot water for so long has been a bit of a pain."

Shower facilities have been set up at the Crook Log Leisure Centre for residents who have been left without hot water.