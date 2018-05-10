Image copyright Met Police Image caption Omid Saidy was stabbed to death outside Parsons Green Tube station on 16 October

A 17-year-old boy has been convicted of killing youth worker Omid Saidy who was fatally stabbed outside Parsons Green Tube station in October.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was acquitted of murder but convicted of manslaughter following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Shafiq Smith, 19, was cleared of murder and manslaughter, but found guilty of wounding with intent.

The two teenagers will be sentenced at a later date.

During the trial, jurors heard that Mr Saidy, 20, was stabbed for confronting drug dealers outside his home.

Mr Saidy was stabbed in the neck on 16 October.