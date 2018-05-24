London

Bromley murder: Estranged husband arrested over Sophie Cavanagh death

  • 24 May 2018
Sophie Cavanagh Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Sophie Cavanagh was found dead inside a flat in Bromley

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his estranged wife.

Sophie Cavanagh, 34, was found dead in a flat on Chatterton Road in Bromley, south-east London, on Sunday.

Detectives launched a murder investigation and appealed for her ex-husband Martin Cavanagh, 34, to help with their inquiries.

The Met Police said he had handed himself in at a south London police station where he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Mr Cavanagh remains in police custody.

