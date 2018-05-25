Image copyright PA Image caption Richard Holden was employed as one of Sir Michael's media advisers until earlier this year

A former special adviser to ex-Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon has been acquitted of sexually assaulting a woman at a party.

Richard Holden was accused of putting his hands up the woman's skirt in London on 17 December 2016.

The 33-year-old, who denied the charge, was employed as one of Sir Michael's media advisers until early last year.

Mr Holden, from south-east London, was found not guilty at Southwark Crown Court.

The jury of eight men and four women returned unanimous verdicts after deliberating for less than an hour.

Judge Deborah Taylor said: "Obviously the defendant leaves the court without a stain on his character."