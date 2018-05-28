Image copyright Met Police Image caption Sophie Cavanagh, 31, was found dead at a flat in Bromley on 20 May

The estranged husband of a woman found dead in a south-east London flat has been charged with murder.

Sophie Cavanagh, 31, was found dead at a flat in Bromley on 20 May.

Her death was initially treated as unexplained but a post-mortem examination found a provisional cause of death as compression of the neck.

Martin Cavanagh, 35, appeared at Bromley Magistrates' Court earlier and he was remanded in custody for a hearing at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.