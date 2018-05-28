London

Boy, 14, stabbed near east London park

  • 28 May 2018
Air ambulance Image copyright @SickBikeRepairs
Image caption Police and London Ambulance Service were called to Higham Hill Road, near Higham Hill Park

A 14-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed near an east London park.

Officers were called to Higham Hill Road, near Higham Hill Park, at 13:40 BST, following reports of a stabbing.

Police and London Ambulance Service found the boy suffering from a slash wound.

The boy's condition is not believed to be serious and no arrests have been made, police said.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites